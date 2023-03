videoDetails

Umesh Pal Murder: Atiq Ahmed makes huge remark,says, 'I am not afraid of anyone'

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 27, 2023, 09:18 AM IST

The main accused in the Umesh Pal murder case is being taken from Sabarmati Jail to Prayagraj by road. During this, the bullying of Mafia Atiq Ahmed has been seen. Mafia Atiq said, 'I am not afraid of anyone'.