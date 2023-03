videoDetails

Umesh Pal Murder Case: Big evidence is visible in the video 5 days before the murder

| Updated: Mar 12, 2023, 11:05 AM IST

Big evidence is visible in the video 5 days before the murder. Sabir, the accused involved in the Umesh Pal murder, is clearly visible in the video. There are many people with Shabir. These include Atiq's wife Shaista Parveen. Now the police has declared a reward of 25 thousand on Shaista Parveen in this case.