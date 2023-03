videoDetails

Umesh Pal Murder Case: Identification of 34 operatives of Atiq

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 11, 2023, 03:24 PM IST

Every day new revelations are happening in the Umesh Pal Killing that took place in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, about 15 days ago. On one side there is the mafia Atiq Ahmed and his family who are claiming themselves to be innocent and on the other side evidence is being received one after the other. So far 34 operatives of Atiq have been identified.