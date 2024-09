videoDetails

Supreme Court's Official YouTube Channel Hacked

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Sep 20, 2024, 04:08 PM IST

Big news is coming. The YouTube channel of the Supreme Court has been hacked. At present, videos of the American company Ripple Labs are visible on the YouTube page of the Supreme Court. SC nowadays live streams the pending cases before the Constitution Bench and other matters related to public interest on the YouTube page.