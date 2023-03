videoDetails

Umesh Pal Murder Case: Identification of more than 25 illegal houses

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 04, 2023, 03:14 PM IST

After the Umesh Pal Murder Case, the Prayagraj Police and the administration are constantly in action mode. Bulldozer action is being taken after identifying the illegal constructions of Mafia Atique Ahmed.