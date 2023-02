videoDetails

Umesh Pal Murder Case linked to Bareilly? DM-SSP raids Atiq Ahmad's Brother in district jail

| Updated: Feb 28, 2023, 09:57 AM IST

Another big disclosure in Umesh Pal Murder Case. There is a possibility of connection with Bareilly. DM and SSP have raided district jail regarding this. Ashraf, brother of Atiq Ahmed, who is in jail, has been investigated in this matter.