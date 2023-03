videoDetails

Umesh Pal Murder Case: New video of the shootout surfaced

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 05, 2023, 01:24 PM IST

The shooter involved in the Umesh Pal murder case in Prayagraj, UP is out of police custody. According to sources, he is suspected to be hiding in Nepal or South India. A new CCTV video has now surfaced in the Prayagraj case. It can be clearly seen in this video that the criminals left very comfortably after carrying out the murder.