videoDetails

Umesh Pal Murder Case: Zee News Exposes Call Details of planning

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 01, 2023, 12:00 PM IST

Umesh Pal Murder Case: Umesh Pal, the main witness in the Raju Pal Murder Case of Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, was shot dead. Umesh Pal's security guard Sandeep Nishad was also shot in this attack and he died. Now ZEE NEWS has the call details of the planning done before this massacre.