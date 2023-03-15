NewsVideos
videoDetails

Umesh Pal Murder: UP STF raids at several locations in Prayagraj Case

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Mar 15, 2023, 09:14 AM IST
UP STF has raided many places in Prayagraj's Umesh Pal murder case. During this, many big revelations have happened. Big information has been received about Asif alias Malli. Malli stayed in a hotel in Ahmedabad. He took refuge near Sabarmati Jail. Malli had reached Gujarat via Haryana. At the same time, the details of the phone call of Mafia Atiq Ahmed have also come to the fore. Along with this, a big disclosure has also been made on Atiq's wife Shaista Parveen. According to reports, Atiq's wife had given Rs 1 lakh to the shooters and also bought 16 mobiles and sims from the same shop.

