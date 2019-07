Union Budget 2019: FM Nirmala Sitharaman arrives at Ministry of Finance

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present her maiden Union Budget 2019-20 in Lok Sabha, as part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s second term on Friday. Sitharaman will begin her speech at 11 am which will be telecast on Doordarshan. India.com will be giving live updates Budget for the financial year 2019-20. Watch this video to know more.