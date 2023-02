videoDetails

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's important meeting with BJP MPs in Parliament today

| Updated: Feb 03, 2023, 08:36 AM IST

Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will hold an important meeting with BJP MPs in Parliament today. During this meeting, the Finance Minister will give information about the budget of 2023. This meeting will be held at 9 am. Know in detail in this report what will happen in this meeting.