Union Minister Dr. Bhagwat Karad saved the life of a passenger in a moving flight

Union Minister of State for Economy Dr. Bhagwat Karad was going from Delhi to Mumbai on an Indigo Airlines flight. At the same time, the health of a passenger traveling suddenly deteriorated. The crew members appealed for help, on hearing which the Union Minister of State for Economy Dr. Bhagwat Karad helped the passenger.