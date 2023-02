videoDetails

Union Minister Smriti Irani counterattacks Rahul Gandhi's allegations

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Feb 08, 2023, 12:30 PM IST

Congress' leader Rahul Gandhi surrounded PM Modi In Parliament over Adani Case on Tuesday. During the discussion on motion of thanks, Rahul made many big allegations on Prime Minister and also questioned his relationship with Adani. In retaliation, Union Minister Smriti Irani has given a befitting reply.