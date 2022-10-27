हिन्दी
English
मराठी
বাংলা
தமிழ்
മലയാളം
ગુજરાતી
తెలుగు
ಕನ್ನಡ
Business
Tech
World
Health
NEWS
COVID-19
VIDEOS
PHOTOS
GO
Home
Live TV
Latest News
India
Ahmedabad
Bengaluru
Chennai
Hyderabad
Kolkata
Mumbai
Pune
MY MONEY
T20 World Cup
Entertainment
Hollywood
Music
Bollywood
Television
Regional
Movie Review
Sports
Football
Tennis
Badminton
Other Sports
Lifestyle
Relationship
Travel
Food & Recipes
Fashion
Culture
Spirituality
Business
Economy
Markets
Companies
Real Estate
International Business
Personal Finance
Automobile
World
Asia
Africa
Americas
Australia-Oceania
Europe
Mobility
Viral news
Diabytes
Auto Awards-2
Cricket
Technology
Gadget
Gaming
Internet & Social Media
Apps
Mobile
Live TV
Latest News
India
MY MONEY
T20 World Cup
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Business
World
Mobility
Viral news
Diabytes
Auto Awards-2
Home
Live TV
Latest News
India
MY MONEY
T20 World Cup
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Business
World
Mobility
Viral news
Diabytes
Auto Awards-2
Cricket
Technology
X
News
Videos
UP Breaking: Rampur Court convicted Azam Khan in three sections case
|
Updated:
Oct 27, 2022, 04:42 PM IST
Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan has been found guilty in a hate speech case filed against him over his comments against Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in 2019.
×
All Videos
8:44
Former PM Nehru was attacked by BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia
10:2
Netherlands had a target of 180, Kohli made 62, Rohit scored 53.
2:26
'Atrocities in PoK will have to bear the consequences' - Rajnath Singh
2:36
T20 World Cup: Virat's bat will rain, not cloud
8:51
BJP leader Ram Kadam's tweet on demand of leader Arvind Kejriwal
Trending Videos
8:44
Former PM Nehru was attacked by BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia
10:2
Netherlands had a target of 180, Kohli made 62, Rohit scored 53.
2:26
'Atrocities in PoK will have to bear the consequences' - Rajnath Singh
2:36
T20 World Cup: Virat's bat will rain, not cloud
8:51
BJP leader Ram Kadam's tweet on demand of leader Arvind Kejriwal
Azam Khan,azam khan news,azam khan latest news,azam khan in jail,azam khan rampur,Azam Khan bail,azam khan hate speech case,Abdullah Azam Khan,azam khan convicted in hate speech,azam khan bail news,azam khan bail hearing,azam khan live news,SP leader Azam Khan,azam khan convicted in 2019 hate speech case.,azam khan inflammatory speech case,supreme court on azam khan,up court convits azam khan,azam khan bail plea supreme court,azam khan bail plea hearing,