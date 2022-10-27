NewsVideos

UP Breaking: Rampur Court convicted Azam Khan in three sections case

|Updated: Oct 27, 2022, 04:42 PM IST
Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan has been found guilty in a hate speech case filed against him over his comments against Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in 2019.

