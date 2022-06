UP Bypolls Results 2022 : CM Yogi reacts after BJP's double win in UP

CM Yogi has reacted after BJP's win in Rampur and Azamgarh in the UP Bypoll election. CM Yogi has said that this double engine is a double victory of the government.

| Updated: Jun 26, 2022, 05:50 PM IST

