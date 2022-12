videoDetails

UP Civic Election: 'Government is not in favor of election without OBC reservation' -Keshav Prasad Maurya

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Dec 27, 2022, 05:02 PM IST

The High Court has taken a big decision regarding the civic elections in UP. Government can conduct elections without OBC reservation. After which Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya said that the government is not in favor of civic elections without reservation.