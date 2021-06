UP: Discussion starts on preparations for assembly election 2022, Both Dy CMs meet BJP Gen Secy

In UP, once again the discussion of changes in the Yogi cabinet and BJP organization is in full swing. Meanwhile on Tuesday, Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya met with the National General Secretary in Lucknow. He said that we will achieve a historic victory in the year 2022 with more than 300 seats.