Search Operation underway in Jammu-Kashmir's Rajouri

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Aug 30, 2024, 08:08 AM IST

Rajouri Search Operation: Army's vigorous operation against terrorism is going on in Rajouri, Jammu and Kashmir. The search for terrorists is going on in the Lathi forests. Let us tell you that it is suspected that 3 terrorists are hiding.