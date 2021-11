UP Election 2022: 'Rath Yatra race' in UP before assembly elections?

Before the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections, there is going to be a competition of Rath Yatra in UP. After Samajwadi Party, now BJP will also take out Rath Yatra. In order to take its achievements to the people of Uttar Pradesh, the Bharatiya Janata Party has made a plan to organize 4 Rath Yatras.