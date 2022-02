UP Elections 2022: Akhilesh Yadav again accuses BJP, BJP does not like development- Akhilesh

Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav accused CM Yogi and Bharatiya Janata Party that he is the enemy of 'development'. Bharatiya Janata Party does not want to develop. There are many such projects which could not be completed, for which the Bharatiya Janata Party is responsible.