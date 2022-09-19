NewsVideos

UP Monsoon Session 2022 : Government is continuously increasing inflation- Akhilesh Yadav

The monsoon session of the UP Vidhan Sabha has started from today. Meanwhile, Akhilesh Yadav has taken a decision to surround the Yogi government by taking out a foot march till the assembly. During this, Akhilesh Yadav has targeted the Yogi government and said that the government is continuously increasing the inflation.

|Updated: Sep 19, 2022, 12:42 PM IST
