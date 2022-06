UP Police released posters of 59 miscreants who incited violence in Prayagraj

The Uttar Pradesh Police is taking strict action against the violence that took place after Friday prayers. In this sequence, today the UP Police has identified 59 miscreants and released their pictures.

| Updated: Jun 15, 2022, 09:32 PM IST

The Uttar Pradesh Police is taking strict action against the violence that took place after Friday prayers. In this sequence, today the UP Police has identified 59 miscreants and released their pictures.