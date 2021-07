UP: Yogi Govt confiscate assets worth 2.5 billion of former Minister of State and his father

In the capital Lucknow, the police have taken major action under the Gangster Act. The police have seized property worth billions of vicious criminals Azmat Ali and his son Mohammad Ali worth billions. In this, Azmat Ali's assets are worth Rs 2 billion 54 crores while that of Mohammad Iqbal is worth Rs 77 lakh 35 thousand 530.