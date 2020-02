UP: Yogi Govt presents its fourth budget, allocates 500 Cr for airport in Ayodhya

The Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday presented a budget of Rs 5,12,860.72 crore for the financial year 2020-21 in the state assembly. The budget of this time is Rs 33,159 crore more than the budget of last year and in this budget, there is a provision of Rs 10,967.87 crore for new schemes.