videoDetails

Uproar in campus over Banned Documentary Screening in JNU

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jan 25, 2023, 08:48 AM IST

Controversy erupts over screening of banned documentary in JNU. Students have created ruckus in campus regarding this matter. During this, angry students pelted stones at Vasant Kunj Police Station. Even the electricity of JNU campus was cut off. ABVP is accused of stone pelting by the left wing.