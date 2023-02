videoDetails

Uproar in Parliament over Adani Case, Speaker gives advice on Hindenburg Research

| Updated: Feb 08, 2023, 02:20 PM IST

Within 10 days of the Hindenburg report coming out, Gautam Adani has been out of the list of top 20 rich people of the world. Once again on the Adani issue yesterday, Rahul Gandhi made many serious allegations against the Prime Minister. So even today there was an uproar in the Parliament