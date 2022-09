Uproar over student's suicide in Jalandhar's LPU University

| Updated: Sep 21, 2022, 11:53 AM IST

In Jalandhar's Lovely University, a student from Kerala committed suicide inside the campus. According to the police, a suicide note was found on the spot in which he committed this incident due to personal problems. After the death of the student, the agitated students created a ruckus.