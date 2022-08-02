US airstrike kills Al-Qaeda chief Ayman Al-Zawahiri

The US has claimed that al-Qaeda chief al-Zawahiri has been killed. US President Joe Biden has confirmed that Al-Zawahiri died in a CIA drone attack. Meanwhile, it is also coming to the fore that his death has happened due to a special habit.

| Updated: Aug 02, 2022, 10:28 AM IST

The US has claimed that al-Qaeda chief al-Zawahiri has been killed. US President Joe Biden has confirmed that Al-Zawahiri died in a CIA drone attack. Meanwhile, it is also coming to the fore that his death has happened due to a special habit.