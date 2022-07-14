NewsVideos

Usage of word 'dictator' and 'jumlajeevi' banned in parliament

Political controversy has now started on the list of unparliamentary language in Parliament. In the Parliament, words like 'dictator' and 'jumlajeevi' will now be considered unparliamentary. The usage of these words has now been banned in the Parliament.

|Updated: Jul 14, 2022, 09:13 PM IST
Political controversy has now started on the list of unparliamentary language in Parliament. In the Parliament, words like 'dictator' and 'jumlajeevi' will now be considered unparliamentary. The usage of these words has now been banned in the Parliament.

