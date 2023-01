videoDetails

Uttarakhand CM Dhami says on Joshimath disaster, '70% normal life'

| Updated: Jan 25, 2023, 03:54 PM IST

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has given a statement on Joshimath Land Sinking Case. CM Dhami sais, 'the common life of 70% of the people living in Joshimath is normal. Know full statement of CM Dhami and watch 100 big news of the day in this report.