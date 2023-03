videoDetails

Uttarakhand News: Earthquake tremors 3 times late night in Uttarkashi

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 05, 2023, 10:08 AM IST

Earthquake in Uttarkashi. Mild earthquake tremors were felt three times one after the other in Uttarkashi of Uttarakhand late on Saturday night. According to the information, the intensity of the earthquake was measured at 2.5 on the Richter scale.