videoDetails

Uttarakhand News: PM Modi speaks to CM Dhami over the phone regarding the Joshimath crisis

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jan 08, 2023, 03:28 PM IST

Joshimath Crisis News: A big problem has come in the lives of the people of Joshimath in Uttarakhand. In fact, there is a crack in the ground here, the ground is sinking, water is flowing after bursting the houses. Big cracks have appeared in people's houses. PM Modi spoke to Chief Minister Dhami over the phone on this issue.