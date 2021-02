Uttarakhand tragedy: lives trapped in Tapovan's tunnel, operation underway to evacuate 35 people

The bodies of 36 people have been recovered in the Uttarakhand tragedy so far. At the same time, about 170 people are still missing. In Tapovan's tunnel, 35 people are said to be trapped, rescue operation continues to save them. The joint operation of NDRF, Army and SDRF is going on.