Vande Bharat successfully completes test-run in 8 hours

India's first semi high-speed train, Vande Bharat's trial run from Delhi to Katra has been conducted successfully on Monday morning. According to the railway officials, Vande Bharat Express, started its journey from New Delhi at 6 AM and completed its test-run in 8 hours. Watch full video to know more. #VandeBharat #VandeBharatTestRun