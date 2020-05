Video: Passports of Tablighi Jamaat chief Maulana Saad's 5 close associates seized

Tablighi Jamaat chief Maulana Saad is likely to face a tough time in the coming days as passports of his five close associates have been seized by the Crime Branch of Delhi Police. The five names are Mufti Shahzad, Zishan, Mursalin Saifi, Mohammad Salman, and Younus.