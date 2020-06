Video: Terrorists shoot dead Sarpanch Ajay Pandita in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag

Ajay Pandita, aged 40, sarpanch of the Larkipora area in Anantnag district and a member of the Congress party, was shot at by militants in his native village at around 6 pm on Monday. He was immediately rushed to Government Medical College, Anantnag where doctors declared him brought dead.