Video: Wife of Pulwama martyr Late Major Vibhuti Dhoundiyal joins Indian Army

Nitika Kaul, wife of Late Major Vibhuti Shankar Dhoundiyal who was killed in Pulwama in 2019, underwent the 11-month gruelling, multi-disciplinary training regimen for a period of 11-months from June 2020 at the OTA in Chennai, which is the only academy in the Indian Army to train Women Officers.