Vigorous power show in Shiv Sena Bhawan by Opposition

Shiv Sena demonstrated its power in front of Shiv Sena Bhavan in the evening, Uddhav Thackeray government of Maharashtra is in trouble. After the results of the Legislative Council election in Maharashtra politics, a political upheaval has started and the party was unable to contact 35 Shiv Sena MLAs, including cabinet minister Eknath Shinde.

| Updated: Jun 21, 2022, 06:34 PM IST

Shiv Sena demonstrated its power in front of Shiv Sena Bhavan in the evening, Uddhav Thackeray government of Maharashtra is in trouble. After the results of the Legislative Council election in Maharashtra politics, a political upheaval has started and the party was unable to contact 35 Shiv Sena MLAs, including cabinet minister Eknath Shinde.