NewsVideos

Vigorous power show in Shiv Sena Bhawan by Opposition

Shiv Sena demonstrated its power in front of Shiv Sena Bhavan in the evening, Uddhav Thackeray government of Maharashtra is in trouble. After the results of the Legislative Council election in Maharashtra politics, a political upheaval has started and the party was unable to contact 35 Shiv Sena MLAs, including cabinet minister Eknath Shinde.

|Updated: Jun 21, 2022, 06:34 PM IST
Shiv Sena demonstrated its power in front of Shiv Sena Bhavan in the evening, Uddhav Thackeray government of Maharashtra is in trouble. After the results of the Legislative Council election in Maharashtra politics, a political upheaval has started and the party was unable to contact 35 Shiv Sena MLAs, including cabinet minister Eknath Shinde.

All Videos

'This is our internal matter, there is no rebellion in NCP'- Sharad Pawar
5:1
'This is our internal matter, there is no rebellion in NCP'- Sharad Pawar
Opposition Nominates Yashwant Sinha as President candidate
5:46
Opposition Nominates Yashwant Sinha as President candidate
Badhir News: Political turmoil begins again in Maharashtra
2:48
Badhir News: Political turmoil begins again in Maharashtra
DNA: Coaching centers instigate violence against 'Agnipath'?
12:57
DNA: Coaching centers instigate violence against 'Agnipath'?
Shivsena's big action on Eknath Shinde, Shinde removed as MLA leader
14:56
Shivsena's big action on Eknath Shinde, Shinde removed as MLA leader

Trending Videos

5:1
'This is our internal matter, there is no rebellion in NCP'- Sharad Pawar
5:46
Opposition Nominates Yashwant Sinha as President candidate
2:48
Badhir News: Political turmoil begins again in Maharashtra
12:57
DNA: Coaching centers instigate violence against 'Agnipath'?
14:56
Shivsena's big action on Eknath Shinde, Shinde removed as MLA leader
Maharashtra political crisis,Eknath Shinde,nitin deshmukh,shive sena neta nitin deshmukh,eknath shinde naraz,eknath shinde in surat,minister eknath shinde,eknath shinde news,who is eknath shinde,eknath shinde shiv sena,eknath shinde in gujrat,eknath shinde maharashtra,eknath shinde not reachable,eknath shinde in gujrat with mlas,eknath shinde updates,eknath shinde location,eknath shinde in gujarat,shinde gujarat,shinde in gujarat hotel,uddhav govt,