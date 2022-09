Violence, Vandalism during PFI's Bandh In Kerala today

| Updated: Sep 23, 2022, 01:12 PM IST

The National Investigation Agency and the Enforcement Directorate have raided the Popular Front of India's locations and its links in 12 states across the country including Kerala and Tamil Nadu. In protest against the raids and arrests, the PFI has resorted to violence during the one-day bandh in Kerala today.