NewsVideos
videoDetails

Viral H3N2 Influenza patients are increasing in Delhi NCR, know doctor's advice

|Updated: Mar 06, 2023, 03:28 PM IST
Viral influenza H3N2 patients are increasing in Delhi NCR. Although doctors say that there is no need to panic, doctors are advising people to take some precautions. According to doctors, H3N2 lasts longer than other viral infections. High fever, cough and shortness of breath can persist for up to 3 weeks. At the same time, doctors are advising patients not to take antibiotics. Dr. Anil Goyal of Goyal Hospital and Urology Center said that a little exercise and consumption of fruits is helpful in curing viral disease quickly.

All Videos

Another encounter in Umesh murder case, accused Usman Chaudhary killed
11:43
Another encounter in Umesh murder case, accused Usman Chaudhary killed
Manish Sisodia Sent for 14 days judicial custody, asks for Bhagwat Geeta
5:3
Manish Sisodia Sent for 14 days judicial custody, asks for Bhagwat Geeta
Karnataka's former CM Yediyurappa's Helicopter accident averted
11:14
Karnataka's former CM Yediyurappa's Helicopter accident averted
Delhi Liquor Scam: Deputy CM Manish Sisodia to remain in jail till 20th March
1:21
Delhi Liquor Scam: Deputy CM Manish Sisodia to remain in jail till 20th March
Delhi Liquor Policy: Manish Sisodia appears in Rouse Avenue Court
15:7
Delhi Liquor Policy: Manish Sisodia appears in Rouse Avenue Court

Trending Videos

11:43
Another encounter in Umesh murder case, accused Usman Chaudhary killed
5:3
Manish Sisodia Sent for 14 days judicial custody, asks for Bhagwat Geeta
11:14
Karnataka's former CM Yediyurappa's Helicopter accident averted
1:21
Delhi Liquor Scam: Deputy CM Manish Sisodia to remain in jail till 20th March
15:7
Delhi Liquor Policy: Manish Sisodia appears in Rouse Avenue Court
Delhi NCR,h3n2 influenza,influenza h3n2,Influenza,COVID-19,Delhi,influenza h3n2 symptoms,influenza h3n2 treatment,influenza h3n2 virus,influenza h3n2 india,Delhi News,health tips,h3n2 influenza virus,H3N2 virus,influenza cepa h3n2,icmr influenza a h3n2,H3N2,h3n2 influenza a strain,influenza a h3n2,Influenza virus,h3n2 influenza symptoms,h3n2 virus in india,h3n2 virus news,H3N2 flu,dr anil goyal,Urology,Zee News,exercise,Fever,Cough,