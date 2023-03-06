videoDetails

Viral H3N2 Influenza patients are increasing in Delhi NCR, know doctor's advice

| Updated: Mar 06, 2023, 03:28 PM IST

Viral influenza H3N2 patients are increasing in Delhi NCR. Although doctors say that there is no need to panic, doctors are advising people to take some precautions. According to doctors, H3N2 lasts longer than other viral infections. High fever, cough and shortness of breath can persist for up to 3 weeks. At the same time, doctors are advising patients not to take antibiotics. Dr. Anil Goyal of Goyal Hospital and Urology Center said that a little exercise and consumption of fruits is helpful in curing viral disease quickly.