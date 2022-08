Viral Video: Bike stuck on track at railway crossing blown to pieces by passing train in Etawah

A video has surfaced from Etawah in Uttar Pradesh. In this video a bike rider's bike gets stuck on the railway tracks, only then the train also arrives. Watch this video.

| Updated: Aug 30, 2022, 12:12 PM IST

A video has surfaced from Etawah in Uttar Pradesh. In this video a bike rider's bike gets stuck on the railway tracks, only then the train also arrives. Watch this video.