videoDetails

Virat Anushka visit Mahakaleshwar temple in Ujjain

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 04, 2023, 02:24 PM IST

Indian cricketer Virat Kohli and actor-wife Anushka Sharma recently visited the Mahakaleshwar temple in Ujjain. Along with Virat-Anushka, his lovely daughter Vamika was also seen.