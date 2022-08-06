Voting continues for the Vice Presidential election

Voting is going on today to choose the next Vice President of the country. After the polling is over, the votes will be counted and the election results will also be announced today. The NDA has fielded Jagdeep Dhankhar and the opposition Margaret Alva for the post of Vice President.

| Updated: Aug 06, 2022, 01:38 PM IST

