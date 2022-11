Wanted terrorist Harvinder Singh Sandhu dies in Pakistan

| Updated: Nov 20, 2022, 09:44 PM IST

Harvinder Singh Sandhu, who has been a headache for Indian intelligence agencies for a long time, died yesterday in a hospital in Pakistan. Harvinder Singh Rinda Sandhu was involved in several terrorist incidents in Punjab and had supplied arms to the accused involved in the murder of Sidhu Moosewala.