NewsVideos
videoDetails

Waris Punjab De: Amritpal Singh's new CCTV video surface

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Mar 22, 2023, 08:52 AM IST
A new video of absconding Khalistani supporter Amritpal Singh has come to the fore, in which he is seen running away first in a Mercedes, then in a Brezza car and then in a bike.

All Videos

Delhi in the grip of strong Earthquake
13:2
Delhi in the grip of strong Earthquake
Due to Earthquake 9 people get died so far in Pakistan, Afghanistan
4:42
Due to Earthquake 9 people get died so far in Pakistan, Afghanistan
Punjab Police intensifies search for Amritpal, CCTV Footage Surface
13:36
Punjab Police intensifies search for Amritpal, CCTV Footage Surface
Doctors Deliver Baby Amid Tremors At Hospital In Anantnag
Doctors Deliver Baby Amid Tremors At Hospital In Anantnag
Jyotish Guru Show : Know today's horoscope | March 22, 2023
8:52
Jyotish Guru Show : Know today's horoscope | March 22, 2023

Trending Videos

13:2
Delhi in the grip of strong Earthquake
4:42
Due to Earthquake 9 people get died so far in Pakistan, Afghanistan
13:36
Punjab Police intensifies search for Amritpal, CCTV Footage Surface
Doctors Deliver Baby Amid Tremors At Hospital In Anantnag
8:52
Jyotish Guru Show : Know today's horoscope | March 22, 2023
Amritpal Singh,amritpal singh arrest,amritpal singh khalsa,amritpal singh news,amritpal singh arrested,amritpal singh arrest news,amritpal singh punjab police,amritpal singh waris punjab de,WHo is Amritpal Singh,amritpal singh supporters arrested,amritpal singh latest news,amritpal singh supporters,action against amritpal singh,amritpal singh new video,amritpal singh khalistan,amritpal singh protest news,waris punjab de amritpal singh,bhai amritpal singh,