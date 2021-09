Watch: Delhi Police special cell holds press conference regarding the arrest of 6 Pakistani-terrorists

The Special Cell of Delhi Police on Tuesday busted a Pakistan-run terror module. In a press conference, Delhi Police special cell briefs, "We have arrested one Sameer from Kota, two persons arrested from Delhi and three people arrested from Uttar Pradesh. Out of the 6 people, two were taken to Pakistan via Muscat, where they were trained in explosives & firearms including AK-47 for 15 days".