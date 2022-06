Watch Eknath Shinde in a special conversation on Zee News

Eknath Shinde did a special talk with Zee News. According to sources, Shiv Sena will take action against the rebel MLAs. List of 16 MLAs ready.

| Updated: Jun 24, 2022, 03:36 PM IST

