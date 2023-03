videoDetails

Watch proof of Amritpal Singh's seditious plan!

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 24, 2023, 02:44 PM IST

There has been a big disclosure about Khalistani supporter and fugitive Amritpal Singh. Amritpal was giving arms training to the youth in the de-addiction center. In this context, see this exclusive report of Zee News which has proof of Amritpal's anti-national plan.