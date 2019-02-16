हिन्दी
मराठी
বাংলা
தமிழ்
മലയാളം
ગુજરાતી
తెలుగు
ಕನ್ನಡ
Search
Live TV
Videos
Photos
World
India
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Cricket
Technology
States
Business
Bhojpuri
. . .
Live TV
Videos
Photos
Blogs
Entertainment
Bollywood
Television
Music
Regional
Movie Reviews
Hollywood
Lifestyle
People
Relationships
Travel
Food & Recipes
Fashion
Culture
Horoscope
Spirituality
Sports
Cricket
Football
Tennis
Badminton
Other Sports
Technology
Gadgets
Mobiles
Gaming
Apps
Internet & Social Media
India
City
Mumbai
Kolkata
Pune
Bengaluru
Chennai
Hyderabad
Ahmedabad
Gurugram
Noida
Ghaziabad
Patna
Bhopal
Lucknow
Jaipur
Faridabad
Kanpur
Shimla
States
Andhra Pradesh
Assam
Bihar
Chhattisgarh
Delhi NCR
Goa
Gujarat
Haryana
Himachal Pradesh
Jammu and Kashmir
Jharkhand
Karnataka
Kerala
Madhya Pradesh
Maharashtra
North East
Odisha
Punjab
Rajasthan
Tamil Nadu
Telangana
Uttar Pradesh
Uttarakhand
West Bengal
UTs
World
Asia
Africa
Americas
Europe
Australia-Oceania
Business
Economy
Markets
Personal Finance
Companies
International Business
Real Estate
Bullion
Automobile
Science & Environment
Space
Environment
Discoveries
Science
Health
CONTACT
.
PRIVACY POLICY
.
LEGAL
.
COMPLAINT
.
OUR TEAM
.
INVESTOR INFO
.
ADVERTISE With Us
.
CAREERS
.
WHERE TO WATCH
News
Video
Watch top 5 news of 16 February, 2019
In this segment watch top 5 news of the day.
Feb 16, 2019, 09:12 AM IST
Latest Videos
PT1M22S
CRPF jawan Mohan Lal Raturi mortal remains reach his house in Dehradun , 16 Feb 2019
PT11M51S
Modi govt calls All-Party Meet today over Pulwama attack, Opposition to offer full support , 16 Feb 2019
PT6M44S
News50: Watch top 50 news of the day, Feb 16, 2019, 16 Feb 2019
PT1H9M3S
Watch Daily News and Analysis with Sudhir Chaudhary, 15th February 2019, 15 Feb 2019
Next
Video
Modi govt calls All-Party Meet today over Pulwama attack, Opposition to offer full support
Comments - Join the Discussion
Trending
China refuses to back India's request to list JeM chief Masood Azhar as global terroris...
India
India hints at punitive strikes, Pakistan no more Most Favoured Nation
Jammu and Kashmir
India
AMU student booked, suspended for objectionable tweet on Awantipora suicide attack
Jammu and Kashmir
Uttar Pradesh
India
Anupam Kher warns haters to 'shut up', expresses angst over Awantipora terror atta...
People
Rajnath Singh targets J&K separatists, orders their security cover to be reviewed
Jammu and Kashmir
India
PM Modi puts Pakistan on notice, says its plan to weaken India with terror attacks won'...
Jammu and Kashmir
India
RDX not used in Pulwama suicide attack on CRPF troopers, suggests preliminary probe
Jammu and Kashmir
India
Awantipora attack: Govt releases names of slain CRPF personnel
Jammu and Kashmir
India
Uri actor Mohit Raina supports ban on Pakistani artists
People
Home Minister Rajnath Singh lends his shoulder to CRPF soldier's mortal remains
Jammu and Kashmir
India