Waterlogging at many places due to heavy rains in Assam and Bengal

The problem of waterlogging has arisen due to heavy rains in many areas of Assam and Bengal. Along with the roads, water was flooded inside houses and shops.

| Updated: Sep 13, 2022, 01:23 PM IST

